Insider Buying: SEEEN plc (LON:SEEN) Insider Purchases 228,873 Shares of Stock

SEEEN plc (LON:SEEN – Get Free Report) insider Adrian Hargrave purchased 228,873 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share, for a total transaction of £6,866.19 ($9,028.52).

Adrian Hargrave also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 26th, Adrian Hargrave acquired 80,645 shares of SEEEN stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share, with a total value of £2,419.35 ($3,181.26).

LON:SEEN opened at GBX 2.60 ($0.03) on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 3.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 3.70. SEEEN plc has a 1-year low of GBX 2.50 ($0.03) and a 1-year high of GBX 6.65 ($0.09). The firm has a market capitalization of £3.13 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.00.

SEEEN plc operates a social platform for sharing video micro-moments worldwide. The company offers JetStream, an AI video analysis process to media monitoring for videos; CreatorSuite, which enables customers to drive increased views and customer conversions; and Dialog-To-Clip, a plug-in generating efficiencies for video editing in Adobe Premiere Pro with AI driven in-video search.

