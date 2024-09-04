Insider Selling: FVCBankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FVCB) Director Sells 1,500 Shares of Stock

FVCBankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FVCB – Get Free Report) Director Daniel M. Testa sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.77, for a total value of $17,655.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 161,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,901,149.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
FVCBankcorp Price Performance
FVCB stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.47. The company had a trading volume of 19,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,031. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $208.64 million, a P/E ratio of 47.79 and a beta of 0.24. FVCBankcorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.78 and a fifty-two week high of $15.39.
FVCBankcorp (NASDAQ:FVCB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $28.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.08 million. FVCBankcorp had a return on equity of 7.16% and a net margin of 4.44%. Equities research analysts expect that FVCBankcorp, Inc. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
FVCBankcorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for FVCbank that provides various banking products and services in Virginia. It offers deposit products, including interest and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial real estate loans; commercial construction loans; commercial loans for various business purposes, such as for working capital, equipment purchases, lines of credit, and government contract financing; small business administration loans; asset-based loans and accounts receivable financing; home equity loans; and consumer loans.
