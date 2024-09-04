Insider Selling: FVCBankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FVCB) Director Sells 1,500 Shares of Stock

FVCBankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FVCB – Get Free Report) Director Daniel M. Testa sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.77, for a total value of $17,655.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 161,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,901,149.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

FVCBankcorp Price Performance

FVCB stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.47. The company had a trading volume of 19,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,031. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $208.64 million, a P/E ratio of 47.79 and a beta of 0.24. FVCBankcorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.78 and a fifty-two week high of $15.39.

Get FVCBankcorp alerts:

FVCBankcorp (NASDAQ:FVCB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $28.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.08 million. FVCBankcorp had a return on equity of 7.16% and a net margin of 4.44%. Equities research analysts expect that FVCBankcorp, Inc. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FVCBankcorp

About FVCBankcorp

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in FVCBankcorp by 69.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 7,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 3,152 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in FVCBankcorp by 1,504.6% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 7,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 7,192 shares during the period. Princeton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in FVCBankcorp in the second quarter valued at about $109,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC grew its stake in FVCBankcorp by 45.8% in the second quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 19,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 6,187 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in FVCBankcorp by 17.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 52,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 7,709 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.61% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

FVCBankcorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for FVCbank that provides various banking products and services in Virginia. It offers deposit products, including interest and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial real estate loans; commercial construction loans; commercial loans for various business purposes, such as for working capital, equipment purchases, lines of credit, and government contract financing; small business administration loans; asset-based loans and accounts receivable financing; home equity loans; and consumer loans.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FVCBankcorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FVCBankcorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.