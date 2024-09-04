Insider Selling: HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) Director Sells 2,401 Shares of Stock

HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST – Get Free Report) Director Paulette Lemon sold 2,401 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.59, for a total transaction of $37,431.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,923 shares in the company, valued at $263,829.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
HomeStreet Trading Down 4.5 %
NASDAQ HMST traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 213,094. The firm has a market capitalization of $285.32 million, a P/E ratio of -7.44 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. HomeStreet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.20 and a 52-week high of $16.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.69.
HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.01. HomeStreet had a negative net margin of 3.30% and a negative return on equity of 1.87%. The business had revenue of $114.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.33 million. Research analysts expect that HomeStreet, Inc. will post -0.87 EPS for the current year.
A number of analysts recently issued reports on HMST shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of HomeStreet from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on HomeStreet in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of HomeStreet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.25.
HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank that provides commercial, mortgage, and consumer/retail banking services in the Western United States. The company offers personal and business checking, savings, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; credit cards; insurance; and treasury management services.
