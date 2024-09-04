Insider Selling: NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) CEO Sells 120,000 Shares of Stock

NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total value of $14,283,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 76,494,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,105,199,254.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Jen Hsun Huang also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 3rd, Jen Hsun Huang sold 120,000 shares of NVIDIA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.76, for a total transaction of $13,291,200.00.

On Friday, August 9th, Jen Hsun Huang sold 120,000 shares of NVIDIA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.83, for a total transaction of $12,579,600.00.

On Wednesday, August 7th, Jen Hsun Huang sold 120,000 shares of NVIDIA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.85, for a total value of $12,462,000.00.

On Monday, August 5th, Jen Hsun Huang sold 120,000 shares of NVIDIA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.81, for a total transaction of $11,977,200.00.

On Thursday, August 1st, Jen Hsun Huang sold 120,000 shares of NVIDIA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.04, for a total transaction of $13,564,800.00.

On Friday, July 26th, Jen Hsun Huang sold 120,000 shares of NVIDIA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.54, for a total transaction of $13,624,800.00.

On Wednesday, July 24th, Jen Hsun Huang sold 120,000 shares of NVIDIA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.24, for a total value of $14,068,800.00.

On Monday, July 22nd, Jen Hsun Huang sold 120,000 shares of NVIDIA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.23, for a total value of $14,667,600.00.

On Friday, July 19th, Jen Hsun Huang sold 120,000 shares of NVIDIA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.06, for a total transaction of $14,287,200.00.

On Wednesday, July 17th, Jen Hsun Huang sold 120,000 shares of NVIDIA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.17, for a total transaction of $14,300,400.00.

NASDAQ NVDA traded down $1.79 on Wednesday, reaching $106.21. 371,017,603 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 443,866,531. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $39.23 and a 12 month high of $140.76. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.13. The company has a market cap of $2.61 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.68.

NVIDIA last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.04% and a return on equity of 113.50%. The firm had revenue of $30.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $28.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. NVIDIA's revenue for the quarter was up 122.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is 2.34%.

NVIDIA declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, August 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $50.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the computer hardware maker to buy up to 1.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several analysts have recently commented on NVDA shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $91.00 to $108.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $115.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.10.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. Cora Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Cora Capital Advisors LLC now owns 835 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. grew its stake in NVIDIA by 155.6% in the 4th quarter. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. now owns 1,403 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $695,000 after buying an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. Pursue Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Pursue Wealth Partners LLC now owns 14,185 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $7,025,000 after purchasing an additional 2,109 shares during the last quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 66.4% during the 4th quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC now owns 2,072 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebrook Private Inc. acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,061,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

