Insider Selling: Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) Director Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Free Report) Director Richard H. Jones sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.88, for a total value of $698,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 357,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,951,213.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Pegasystems Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of PEGA stock traded up $0.08 on Wednesday, reaching $67.89. The company had a trading volume of 597,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 536,546. The business’s 50-day moving average is $64.33 and its 200 day moving average is $62.42. Pegasystems Inc. has a one year low of $37.66 and a one year high of $72.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a PE ratio of 82.79 and a beta of 1.07.

Get Pegasystems alerts:

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.30. Pegasystems had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 49.62%. The business had revenue of $351.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $323.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.41) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Pegasystems Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pegasystems Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.18%. Pegasystems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.63%.

PEGA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities raised Pegasystems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Pegasystems from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Pegasystems in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Pegasystems from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Pegasystems from $87.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.60.

Get Our Latest Report on PEGA

Institutional Trading of Pegasystems

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PEGA. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Pegasystems by 80.1% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 508 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Pegasystems by 15,120.0% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 761 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 64.0% during the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 869 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Pegasystems by 633.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,233 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Pegasystems in the second quarter valued at $104,000. 46.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Pegasystems

(Get Free Report)

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides Pega Infinity, a software portfolio comprising of Pega Customer Decision Hub, a real-time AI-powered decision engine to enhance customer acquisition and experiences across inbound, outbound, and paid media channels; Pega Customer Service to anticipate customer needs, connect customers to people and systems, and automate customer interactions to evolve the customer service experience, as well as to allow enterprises to deliver interactions across channels and enhance employee productivity; and Pega Platform, an intelligent automation software for increasing efficiency of clients' processes and workflows.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pegasystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pegasystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.