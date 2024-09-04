Insider Selling: PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) Insider Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT – Get Free Report) insider Ji-Yeun Lee sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.85, for a total value of $1,188,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 61,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,301,312.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

PJT Partners Stock Down 1.1 %

NYSE:PJT traded down $1.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $116.84. 139,975 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 241,552. PJT Partners Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.47 and a 1-year high of $136.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.17 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50-day moving average of $119.07 and a 200 day moving average of $106.65.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $360.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.93 million. PJT Partners had a return on equity of 18.04% and a net margin of 7.96%. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that PJT Partners Inc. will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 4th. PJT Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.55%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of PJT Partners by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,198,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of PJT Partners by 0.8% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,601,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in PJT Partners by 3.3% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in PJT Partners by 1.4% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 10,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in PJT Partners by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on PJT shares. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of PJT Partners from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of PJT Partners from $120.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $128.00 price target (up from $108.00) on shares of PJT Partners in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of PJT Partners from $115.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.80.

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and capital markets advisory, restructuring and special situations, and shareholder advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers advisory services to clients on various transactions, including mergers and acquisitions (M&A), spin-offs, activism defense, contested M&A, joint ventures, minority investments, and divestitures.

