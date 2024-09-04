Insperity, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.60 (NYSE:NSP)

Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 21st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th will be given a dividend of 0.60 per share by the business services provider on Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th.

Insperity has raised its dividend payment by an average of 11.7% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 14 years. Insperity has a payout ratio of 60.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Insperity to earn $2.65 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 90.6%.

Insperity Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE NSP opened at $92.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $94.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. Insperity has a 52-week low of $85.04 and a 52-week high of $119.40.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insperity ( NYSE:NSP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. Insperity had a return on equity of 138.16% and a net margin of 2.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Insperity will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NSP. StockNews.com raised Insperity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Insperity in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Insperity from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Insperity

In other Insperity news, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 16,123 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.23, for a total transaction of $1,487,024.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 509,129 shares in the company, valued at $46,956,967.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Insperity Company Profile

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses primarily in the United States. It offers its HR services through its workforce optimization and workforce synchronization solutions that include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

