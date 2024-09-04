inSure DeFi (SURE) Price Hits $0.0042 on Major Exchanges

inSure DeFi (SURE) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 4th. inSure DeFi has a market capitalization of $112.67 million and approximately $546,788.32 worth of inSure DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One inSure DeFi token can currently be bought for $0.0042 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, inSure DeFi has traded 6.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get inSure DeFi alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00007988 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000070 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,245.14 or 1.00010198 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.40 or 0.00012924 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00007859 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00007767 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000866 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000036 BTC.

inSure DeFi Token Profile

SURE is a token. Its genesis date was July 1st, 2019. inSure DeFi’s total supply is 88,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 26,790,063,175 tokens. The official message board for inSure DeFi is insureteam.medium.com. inSure DeFi’s official website is insuretoken.net. The Reddit community for inSure DeFi is https://reddit.com/r/insuredefi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. inSure DeFi’s official Twitter account is @insuretoken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling inSure DeFi

According to CryptoCompare, “inSure DeFi (SURE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. inSure DeFi has a current supply of 88,000,000,000 with 26,790,063,174.642704 in circulation. The last known price of inSure DeFi is 0.00422371 USD and is down -5.12 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 46 active market(s) with $336,254.85 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://insuretoken.net/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as inSure DeFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire inSure DeFi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase inSure DeFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for inSure DeFi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for inSure DeFi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.