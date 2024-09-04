Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Shares Sold by Financial Enhancement Group LLC

Financial Enhancement Group LLC decreased its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,747 shares during the quarter. Intercontinental Exchange comprises about 1.2% of Financial Enhancement Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Financial Enhancement Group LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $8,470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICE. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1,018.8% in the first quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the second quarter worth about $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. 89.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Intercontinental Exchange

In related news, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 1,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.69, for a total value of $311,899.29. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,323,846.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 1,941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.69, for a total transaction of $311,899.29. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,323,846.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO James W. Namkung sold 1,043 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $156,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,836 shares in the company, valued at $2,675,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 66,346 shares of company stock worth $9,472,911. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on ICE shares. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $153.00 price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $159.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $168.00 price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.93.

Intercontinental Exchange Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of ICE traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $162.11. The stock had a trading volume of 126,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,440,457. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52-week low of $104.49 and a 52-week high of $162.76. The firm has a market cap of $93.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $150.62 and its 200 day moving average is $140.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.03. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 21.43% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

