Internet Computer Trading 7.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days (ICP)

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 3rd. Internet Computer has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion and $51.78 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Internet Computer coin can now be bought for approximately $7.18 or 0.00012677 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Internet Computer has traded 7.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.43 or 0.00037852 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00006557 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0777 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00007147 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00001985 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00003927 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0530 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000509 BTC.

Internet Computer Coin Profile

Internet Computer uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 10th, 2021. Internet Computer’s total supply is 522,302,994 coins and its circulating supply is 469,366,814 coins. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Internet Computer is forum.dfinity.org. The official website for Internet Computer is internetcomputer.org. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Internet Computer

According to CryptoCompare, “Internet Computer (ICP) represents a significant advancement in the field of blockchain technology, aiming to decentralise the internet by enabling a scalable, secure, and efficient platform for running applications and services directly on the blockchain. It was developed by the DFINITY Foundation, under the leadership of Dominic Williams, to challenge the current internet infrastructure and offer an alternative that reduces reliance on centralised cloud services.”

