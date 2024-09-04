Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) EVP Kerry J. Mclean Sells 11,079 Shares

Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) EVP Kerry J. Mclean sold 11,079 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $631.61, for a total transaction of $6,997,607.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,941 shares in the company, valued at $15,752,985.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Intuit Price Performance

NASDAQ INTU traded down $1.71 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $623.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 866,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,335,619. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.19 billion, a PE ratio of 57.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $640.15 and a 200 day moving average of $632.86. Intuit Inc. has a one year low of $473.56 and a one year high of $676.62.

Get Intuit alerts:

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The software maker reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.14. Intuit had a net margin of 18.19% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. Intuit’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 14.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th will be paid a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. This is a boost from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.38%.

INTU has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $768.00 price objective (up previously from $760.00) on shares of Intuit in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded Intuit from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $750.00 to $685.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Intuit from $585.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. StockNews.com raised Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $757.00 price objective on shares of Intuit in a report on Friday, August 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $716.35.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Intuit

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intuit

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LGT Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Cultivar Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Intuit during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuit during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. West Branch Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 79.2% in the first quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 43 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

About Intuit

(Get Free Report)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.