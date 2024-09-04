Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Sold by Strategy Asset Managers LLC

Strategy Asset Managers LLC lowered its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,023 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 715 shares during the quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 104.3% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 476 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the 2nd quarter worth $403,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,820 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $810,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Weaver Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. Weaver Capital Management LLC now owns 1,764 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $785,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 300.3% during the second quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 12,722 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,659,000 after acquiring an additional 9,544 shares in the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on ISRG. Barclays boosted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $430.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $487.00 to $503.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $469.00 to $494.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $450.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $490.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $446.45.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Down 0.0 %

ISRG stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $483.25. The company had a trading volume of 363,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,513,428. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a one year low of $254.85 and a one year high of $493.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.26, a P/E/G ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $456.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $416.47.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.24. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 27.65% and a return on equity of 13.04%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Intuitive Surgical

In related news, Director Craig H. Barratt sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.06, for a total value of $589,484.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Craig H. Barratt sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.06, for a total transaction of $589,484.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 2,943 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.30, for a total value of $1,304,631.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,441,507.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 51,656 shares of company stock worth $24,700,644. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.