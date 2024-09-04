Invesco Bond Fund Plans Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:VBF)

Invesco Bond Fund (NYSE:VBF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, September 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be given a dividend of 0.074 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, September 30th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 17th.

Invesco Bond Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 18.7% per year over the last three years.

Shares of Invesco Bond Fund stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $16.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,029. Invesco Bond Fund has a one year low of $13.68 and a one year high of $16.86. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.88.

Invesco Bond Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

