Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP) Reaches New 1-Year High at $20.62

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $20.62 and last traded at $20.61, with a volume of 33586 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.60.
Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %
The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.48.
Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th were given a $0.073 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.25%. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF
About Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF
The Invesco Bulletshares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. The fund will unwind in December 2025 and return capital and proceeds to investors.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- Why Dick’s Could Be a Slam Dunk for Your Investment Portfolio
- Financial Services Stocks Investing
- Introduction to Fibonacci Retracement Levels
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- Top 3 Stocks to Outperform the S&P 500 in a Downturn
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.