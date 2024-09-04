Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP) Reaches New 1-Year High at $20.62

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $20.62 and last traded at $20.61, with a volume of 33586 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.60.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.48.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th were given a $0.073 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.25%. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF

About Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vima LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000.

The Invesco Bulletshares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. The fund will unwind in December 2025 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

