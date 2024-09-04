Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) Reaches New 52-Week High at $12.08

Shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $12.08 and last traded at $12.07, with a volume of 611014 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.97.

Invesco Preferred ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.70.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Consultiva Wealth Management CORP. bought a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, Holderness Investments Co. acquired a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $115,000.

Invesco Preferred ETF Company Profile

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

