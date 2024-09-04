Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by Fiera Capital Corp

Fiera Capital Corp trimmed its position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 91.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 59,917 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 611,547 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $28,707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of QQQ. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Vantage Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 68.0% in the fourth quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 29,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,101,000 after purchasing an additional 11,957 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in Invesco QQQ by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 18,927 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,751,000 after buying an additional 2,809 shares in the last quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management now owns 14,662 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,004,000 after acquiring an additional 1,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rollins Financial raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Rollins Financial now owns 187,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $76,822,000 after acquiring an additional 19,785 shares during the period. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of QQQ stock opened at $461.81 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $473.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $455.72. Invesco QQQ has a 12 month low of $342.35 and a 12 month high of $503.52.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th were paid a dividend of $0.7615 per share. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th. This represents a $3.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

