Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.0631 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 17th.

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 9.4% per year over the last three years.

Get Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust alerts:

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust Stock Performance

Shares of IQI traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $10.20. The company had a trading volume of 206,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,675. Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust has a 12-month low of $8.05 and a 12-month high of $10.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.78.

About Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.