Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF (NASDAQ:IUS) is Aveo Capital Partners LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Aveo Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF (NASDAQ:IUS – Free Report) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 516,023 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,801 shares during the quarter. Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF accounts for 2.8% of Aveo Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Aveo Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF were worth $24,475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF by 8.4% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF alerts:

Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of IUS opened at $48.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.10. The firm has a market cap of $527.25 million, a PE ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 0.96. Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF has a 1-year low of $38.00 and a 1-year high of $49.66.

Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th were issued a $0.1768 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. This is a positive change from Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17.

(Free Report)

The Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF (IUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Invesco Strategic US index. The fund tracks an index of stocks from large US firms. The index determines firm size by fundamental metrics and also screens by quality metrics IUS was launched on Sep 12, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF (NASDAQ:IUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.