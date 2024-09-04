Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL) Shares Acquired by Financial Enhancement Group LLC

Financial Enhancement Group LLC lifted its position in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 281,165 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,577 shares during the period. Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF accounts for 2.0% of Financial Enhancement Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Financial Enhancement Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF were worth $14,044,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 1,441 shares during the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 98,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,177,000 after buying an additional 3,283 shares during the last quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 46.9% during the second quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 6,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 2,026 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 16.5% in the second quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 15,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,000 after acquiring an additional 2,194 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Allocation Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $530,000.

Shares of BATS OMFL traded down $1.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.17. 299,425 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.45 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.30.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th were paid a dividend of $0.2324 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th.

The Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (OMFL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by a combination of five investment factors, which are weighted based on current macroeconomic conditions. OMFL was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

