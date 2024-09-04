Invesco Senior Income Trust Declares Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:VVR)

Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, September 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.043 per share by the investment management company on Monday, September 30th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 17th.
Invesco Senior Income Trust Stock Down 0.7 %
Invesco Senior Income Trust stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.27. 577,906 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 697,651. Invesco Senior Income Trust has a 52 week low of $3.75 and a 52 week high of $4.46. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.27.
About Invesco Senior Income Trust
