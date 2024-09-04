Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 1,119,645 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 75% from the previous session’s volume of 639,530 shares.The stock last traded at $49.63 and had previously closed at $49.64.

Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.13 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $46.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.85.

Institutional Trading of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $80,000.

About Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (SPHD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index comprising the least volatile, highest dividend-yielding S&P 500 stocks. SPHD was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by Invesco.

