Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals (NYSE:VTN) Plans Dividend of $0.07

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals (NYSE:VTN – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, September 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be given a dividend of 0.0685 per share by the investment management company on Monday, September 30th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 17th.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 9.9% per year over the last three years.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals Stock Performance

VTN traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $11.42. 31,684 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,296. Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals has a 1-year low of $8.49 and a 1-year high of $11.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.92.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals Company Profile

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

