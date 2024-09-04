io.net Tops 24-Hour Volume of $73.72 Million (IO)

io.net (IO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 4th. io.net has a total market cap of $144.31 million and approximately $73.72 million worth of io.net was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One io.net token can currently be bought for about $1.52 or 0.00002633 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, io.net has traded 13.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

io.net Token Profile

io.net’s genesis date was June 11th, 2024. io.net’s total supply is 800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 95,000,000 tokens. io.net’s official website is io.net. io.net’s official Twitter account is @ionet. The official message board for io.net is ionet.medium.com.

Buying and Selling io.net

According to CryptoCompare, “io.net (IO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Solana platform. io.net has a current supply of 800,000,000 with 120,286,834 in circulation. The last known price of io.net is 1.43749256 USD and is down -5.25 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 159 active market(s) with $69,810,419.34 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://io.net/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as io.net directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade io.net should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase io.net using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

