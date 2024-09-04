IOTA (MIOTA) Price Reaches $0.12 on Exchanges

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 4th. IOTA has a total market cap of $425.17 million and $6.56 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, IOTA has traded 0.6% lower against the dollar. One IOTA coin can now be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000214 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000684 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001725 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000781 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000011 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000020 BTC.

MIOTA uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on November 25th, 2015. IOTA’s total supply is 3,420,882,505 coins. IOTA’s official website is www.iota.org. The Reddit community for IOTA is https://reddit.com/r/iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for IOTA is forum.iota.org. IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iota and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “IOTA is a distributed ledger technology that uses a structure called the Tangle to maintain a tally of token ownership between multiple nodes. This structure allows for newer transactions to verify older ones, bypassing the bottleneck caused by blockchains. The IOTA protocol is in research and has two public networks: the IOTA mainnet, which manages tokens, and Shimmer, which tests protocol updates. The IOTA was founded in 2015 by four co-founders, including David Sønstebø and Dominik Schiener, who currently serve as co-chairmen of the board of directors. One of the co-founders, Sergey Ivancheglo, resigned in 2019 but continues to provide advice as an unofficial advisor.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOTA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IOTA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IOTA using one of the exchanges listed above.

