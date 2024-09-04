Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) Receives $24.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.00.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on IOVA. Piper Sandler cut Iovance Biotherapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, July 29th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $107,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 34.6% in the second quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 25,933,142 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $207,984,000 after acquiring an additional 6,660,151 shares during the period. Cim Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 126.3% in the second quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,172 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 17,399 shares during the period. Long Focus Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 195.1% in the second quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC now owns 4,132,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,139,000 after purchasing an additional 2,731,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $360,000. 77.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics stock opened at $10.85 on Friday. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a 1 year low of $3.21 and a 1 year high of $18.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.26 and a 200 day moving average of $11.17. The firm has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.03 and a beta of 0.63.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.01. Iovance Biotherapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,343.27% and a negative return on equity of 65.04%. The business had revenue of $31.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.47) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12969.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Iovance Biotherapeutics will post -1.26 EPS for the current year.

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes cell therapies using autologous tumor infiltrating lymphocyte for the treatment of metastatic melanoma and other solid tumor cancers in the United States. The company offers Amtagvi, a tumor-derived autologous T cell immunotherapy used to treat adult patients with unresectable or metastatic melanoma; and Proleukin, an interleukin-2 product for the treatment of patients with metastatic renal cell carcinoma.

