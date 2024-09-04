iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Shares Sold by Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC

Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 7.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,249 shares of the company’s stock after selling 324 shares during the period. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SHY. WestEnd Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $39,000. 23.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.07 on Wednesday, reaching $82.67. 190,301 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,976,154. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $80.62 and a 1-year high of $82.91. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $82.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.52 billion, a PE ratio of 3,695.45 and a beta of 0.01.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.2883 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

