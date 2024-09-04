iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Shares Sold by Belpointe Asset Management LLC

Belpointe Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 27,199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,684 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Diversify Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $1,169,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 93.9% during the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 78,333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,493,000 after buying an additional 37,928 shares during the last quarter. TSA Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $409,000. Values First Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 32,278 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,023,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,722,000 after acquiring an additional 996 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ IEF traded up $0.33 on Wednesday, reaching $97.75. 3,285,108 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,500,509. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $88.86 and a fifty-two week high of $98.58. The firm has a market cap of $30.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.67 and a beta of 0.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $95.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.19.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.2882 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

