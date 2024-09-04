iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Position Raised by Mascoma Wealth Management LLC

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 117,712 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,754 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 17.1% of Mascoma Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $64,416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aveo Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 66,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,171,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.2% in the second quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 25,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,187,000 after buying an additional 1,732 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $202,000. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 78.4% in the second quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,764,000 after buying an additional 1,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Next Level Private LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 12.6% during the second quarter. Next Level Private LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $555.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $479.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $411.02 and a twelve month high of $568.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $552.41 and a 200 day moving average of $532.67.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

