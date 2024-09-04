iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Sold by Fiera Capital Corp

Fiera Capital Corp trimmed its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 0.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 710,440 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,698 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $41,575,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJH. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 9,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,742,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 79,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,015,000 after acquiring an additional 11,030 shares during the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 9,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 71.5% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accretive Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 42,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter.

IJH stock opened at $60.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $84.39 billion, a PE ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $46.30 and a 12 month high of $62.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.12.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

