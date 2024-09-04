iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Sold by Pacific Financial Group Inc.

Pacific Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,497 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,289 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 6.0% of Pacific Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Pacific Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $8,479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vima LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Advantage Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. WFA Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 407.5% in the 2nd quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $112.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.76 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $87.32 and a fifty-two week high of $120.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of $112.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.87.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.