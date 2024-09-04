iShares Energy Storage & Materials ETF (NASDAQ:IBAT) Short Interest Up 8.3% in August

iShares Energy Storage & Materials ETF (NASDAQ:IBAT – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a growth of 8.3% from the July 31st total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.

iShares Energy Storage & Materials ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of IBAT stock opened at $24.28 on Wednesday. iShares Energy Storage & Materials ETF has a one year low of $22.15 and a one year high of $25.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.78.

iShares Energy Storage & Materials ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.1822 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th.

About iShares Energy Storage & Materials ETF

The iShares Energy Storage & Materials ETF (IBAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a price-weighted index of companies involved in energy storage solutions around the globe. The fund seeks to provide long-term growth opportunities from companies involved in the transition to a low-carbon economy.

