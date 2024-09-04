iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC) Position Boosted by Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC

Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC – Free Report) by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,889 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,509 shares during the period. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF were worth $1,365,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of IXC. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 2,478.0% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 126,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,959,000 after purchasing an additional 121,866 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 39.1% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 63,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,491,000 after purchasing an additional 17,901 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 46.9% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 6,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 2,233 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in iShares Global Energy ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $2,111,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF by 2,317.9% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 21,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $812,000 after acquiring an additional 20,815 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Global Energy ETF Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IXC opened at $40.89 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $41.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.93. iShares Global Energy ETF has a 52-week low of $37.02 and a 52-week high of $45.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 0.52.

About iShares Global Energy ETF

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

