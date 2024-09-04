iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTG) Holdings Trimmed by Mascoma Wealth Management LLC

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTG – Free Report) by 28.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,988 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,940 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF were worth $226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IBTG. United Community Bank purchased a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $100,000. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $300,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF by 312.1% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 17,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 12,996 shares during the period.

iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IBTG opened at $22.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.68. iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $22.31 and a 12-month high of $22.99.

iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF Increases Dividend

iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.0795 per share. This is a boost from iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF’s previous dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd.

The iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF (IBTG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2026 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2026. The fund will terminate in December 2026. IBTG was launched on Feb 25, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

