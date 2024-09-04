iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Sold by Sage Financial Group Inc.

Sage Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,239 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,716 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Sage Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Sage Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $10,658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 35.5% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,433,000 after buying an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 200.7% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,959 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $897,000 after buying an additional 1,975 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IWF traded down $0.50 on Wednesday, hitting $354.29. The company had a trading volume of 387,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,328,433. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $362.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $346.59. The company has a market capitalization of $93.73 billion, a PE ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $256.01 and a 12-month high of $382.82.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

