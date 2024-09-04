iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Stake Lessened by Simon Quick Advisors LLC

Simon Quick Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 195,494 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,341 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF accounts for approximately 2.4% of Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Simon Quick Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF worth $34,108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the second quarter worth $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 70.4% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 84.4% in the fourth quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock opened at $186.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $179.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $176.38. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $143.34 and a 52-week high of $188.47. The firm has a market cap of $58.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.77.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

