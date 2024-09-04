iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Sold by WealthBridge Capital Management LLC

WealthBridge Capital Management LLC decreased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,743 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,453 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for about 1.1% of WealthBridge Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $3,397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 18,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,668,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 12,337 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,503,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Financial Partners Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. Paragon Financial Partners Inc. now owns 1,571 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 5,623 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renasant Bank grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 1,183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:IWM traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $213.51. The stock had a trading volume of 3,474,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,773,926. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $161.67 and a 1-year high of $228.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $212.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $206.15.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

