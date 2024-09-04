iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) Shares Acquired by Vawter Financial Ltd.

Vawter Financial Ltd. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,984 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Vawter Financial Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Vawter Financial Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $1,308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,264 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 6,103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,498 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 38.6% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 22,884 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,772,000 after purchasing an additional 6,373 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IWO opened at $270.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $272.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $264.99. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $203.42 and a 12-month high of $291.61.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

