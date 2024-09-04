iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) Stock Holdings Raised by Founders Financial Securities LLC

Founders Financial Securities LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) by 20.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,653 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,462 shares during the period. Founders Financial Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $2,287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Simplex Trading LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 417.6% during the fourth quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 942 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 20,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,550,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182 shares during the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 61.1% in the fourth quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 55,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,494,000 after acquiring an additional 21,202 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 673.8% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 139.4% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 11,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,568,000 after purchasing an additional 6,532 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 100 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 100 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:OEF opened at $265.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.76 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $266.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $254.10. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 12-month low of $193.00 and a 12-month high of $275.57.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Profile

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.