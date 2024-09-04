iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Shares Sold by Simon Quick Advisors LLC

Simon Quick Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,284 shares of the company’s stock after selling 498 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $2,782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,776,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,320,751,000 after purchasing an additional 861,704 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,565,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,315,642,000 after purchasing an additional 25,641 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,314,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,190,000 after purchasing an additional 351,478 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,558,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,767,000 after purchasing an additional 14,425 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,195,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,746,000 after purchasing an additional 25,246 shares during the period.

IVE stock traded up $0.65 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $195.16. 25,186 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 716,379. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $187.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $183.97. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $147.23 and a 1 year high of $196.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.81.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

