J.Jill, Inc. (NYSE:JILL) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

J.Jill, Inc. (NYSE:JILL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 356,400 shares, a decline of 5.7% from the July 31st total of 378,100 shares. Approximately 12.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 184,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on JILL. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of J.Jill in a research report on Friday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research began coverage on J.Jill in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of J.Jill in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on J.Jill from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on J.Jill in a research note on Monday, August 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.83.

Get J.Jill alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on J.Jill

Insider Buying and Selling at J.Jill

Institutional Trading of J.Jill

In other news, CFO Mark W. Webb sold 1,348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.31, for a total value of $43,553.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,483,276.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other J.Jill news, CFO Mark W. Webb sold 1,348 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.31, for a total value of $43,553.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 107,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,483,276.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Claire Spofford sold 13,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.87, for a total transaction of $483,886.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 181,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,509,364.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 1,326,190 shares of company stock worth $41,210,657 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JILL. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of J.Jill by 7.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 480,056 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $16,788,000 after purchasing an additional 31,400 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY raised its stake in shares of J.Jill by 109.3% during the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 346,856 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $12,130,000 after purchasing an additional 181,116 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in J.Jill by 539.4% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 304,273 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,640,000 after purchasing an additional 256,687 shares during the period. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP purchased a new position in J.Jill during the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,120,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of J.Jill by 2.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 191,023 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,679,000 after buying an additional 5,409 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.71% of the company’s stock.

J.Jill Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of JILL stock opened at $32.29 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $347.12 million, a PE ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. J.Jill has a 12-month low of $23.06 and a 12-month high of $40.61.

J.Jill (NYSE:JILL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, June 7th. The specialty retailer reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.08. J.Jill had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 136.44%. The firm had revenue of $161.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.00 million. As a group, analysts predict that J.Jill will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

J.Jill Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 18th will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 18th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. J.Jill’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.36%.

J.Jill Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

J.Jill, Inc operates as an omnichannel retailer for women's apparel under the J.Jill brand in the United States. It offers apparel, footwear, and accessories, including scarves and jewelry. The company markets its products through retail stores, website, and catalogs. J.Jill, Inc was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Quincy, Massachusetts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for J.Jill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J.Jill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.