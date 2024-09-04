Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,094,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BDC. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Belden during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,403,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Belden by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 914,924 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,678,000 after purchasing an additional 224,486 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Belden by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 985,282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $76,113,000 after purchasing an additional 149,263 shares during the period. F M Investments LLC purchased a new position in Belden during the second quarter worth approximately $12,659,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its stake in Belden by 1,724.8% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 104,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,651,000 after purchasing an additional 98,503 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BDC shares. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Belden from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of Belden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Belden in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Belden from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Belden from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.67.

Belden Stock Performance

Shares of BDC stock opened at $100.97 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.41. Belden Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.54 and a 52 week high of $108.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of 19.76 and a beta of 1.06.

Belden (NYSE:BDC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $604.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $574.32 million. Belden had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 21.13%. The business’s revenue was down 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.91 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Belden Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current year.

Belden Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. Belden’s payout ratio is 3.91%.

Insider Activity at Belden

In related news, Director Nancy E. Calderon sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.98, for a total transaction of $239,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $667,444.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Belden news, Director Nancy E. Calderon sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.98, for a total transaction of $239,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $667,444.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brian Edward Anderson sold 1,262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.79, for a total transaction of $122,148.98. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,812,074.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 12,744 shares of company stock valued at $1,251,802. Corporate insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

Belden Profile

Belden Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of signal transmission solutions for mission critical applications in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Automation Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, interconnect panels, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, 5G, fiber to the home, and building automation.

