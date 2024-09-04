Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 47,271 First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 47,271 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,050,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FFBC. EntryPoint Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 63.9% in the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 1,732 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 93.9% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 2,065 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 6,820.5% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,045 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 3,001 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,340 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the period. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Claude E. Davis sold 29,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.60, for a total value of $771,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 53,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,425,121.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of First Financial Bancorp. from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of First Financial Bancorp. from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th.

First Financial Bancorp. Stock Performance

Shares of FFBC stock opened at $26.12 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. First Financial Bancorp. has a 52 week low of $17.23 and a 52 week high of $28.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.00.

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. First Financial Bancorp. had a net margin of 19.67% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The company had revenue of $314.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that First Financial Bancorp. will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Financial Bancorp. Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. This is a positive change from First Financial Bancorp.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. First Financial Bancorp.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.71%.

First Financial Bancorp. Profile

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company offers checking, savings, and money-market accounts; and accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

Featured Articles

