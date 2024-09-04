Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Buys New Position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRX)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 161,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,027,000. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.05% of Amneal Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMRX. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $187,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 149.1% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 122,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after acquiring an additional 73,020 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $395,000. Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,291,000. Finally, TCG Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMRX opened at $8.49 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.31, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.16 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.61. Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.36 and a fifty-two week high of $8.72.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:AMRX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.04. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 1,235.03% and a negative net margin of 6.72%. The firm had revenue of $701.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $657.43 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on AMRX shares. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Barclays raised their price target on Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amneal Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.00.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generics, injectables, biosimilars, and specialty branded pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Generics, Specialty, and AvKARE. The Generics segment offers immediate and extended release oral solid, powder, liquid, sterile injectable, nasal spray, inhalation and respiratory, biosimilar, ophthalmic, film, transdermal patch, and topical products.

