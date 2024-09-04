Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Invests $1.13 Million in BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 38,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,134,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of BankUnited by 3.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,483,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $265,542,000 after acquiring an additional 280,993 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in BankUnited by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,596,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $116,639,000 after buying an additional 251,281 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in BankUnited by 6.4% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,552,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,467,000 after buying an additional 93,119 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in BankUnited by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,448,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,989,000 after buying an additional 212,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in BankUnited by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 935,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,330,000 after buying an additional 136,291 shares during the last quarter. 99.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Hovde Group boosted their price objective on BankUnited from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Barclays boosted their price objective on BankUnited from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Wedbush boosted their price objective on BankUnited from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on BankUnited from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on BankUnited from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BankUnited currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.40.

BankUnited Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BKU opened at $37.90 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.09. The company has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 1.35. BankUnited, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.84 and a 12-month high of $39.51.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $250.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.65 million. BankUnited had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 8.41%. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BankUnited, Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

BankUnited Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 12th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 12th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

Insider Transactions at BankUnited

In other news, Director Douglas J. Pauls sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total transaction of $127,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,654 shares in the company, valued at $1,593,371. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other BankUnited news, Director Douglas J. Pauls sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total value of $127,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 43,654 shares in the company, valued at $1,593,371. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jay D. Richards sold 10,143 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.61, for a total value of $371,335.23. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 37,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,361,416.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 21,507 shares of company stock worth $802,400. Company insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

BankUnited Company Profile

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury, commercial payment, and cash management services.

