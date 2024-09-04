Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Invests $1.52 Million in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 37,867 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,515,000. Amkor Technology makes up 0.6% of Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amkor Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Amkor Technology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in Amkor Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amkor Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 158.3% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,255 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382 shares during the period. 42.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amkor Technology alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Amkor Technology

In other news, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.94, for a total transaction of $1,073,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,510,619.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 25,000 shares of Amkor Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.94, for a total transaction of $1,073,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 128,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,510,619.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Winston J. Churchill sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.97, for a total transaction of $659,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,871 shares in the company, valued at $655,146.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 31.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AMKR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Amkor Technology in a research report on Monday, July 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Amkor Technology from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Amkor Technology from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Amkor Technology from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.14.

Get Our Latest Report on Amkor Technology

Amkor Technology Trading Down 10.0 %

Shares of AMKR opened at $29.60 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.78. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.58 and a twelve month high of $44.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.47 and a beta of 1.86.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Amkor Technology had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 5.87%. Amkor Technology’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Amkor Technology, Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amkor Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.079 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. Amkor Technology’s payout ratio is 20.39%.

Amkor Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, system-level and final test, and drop shipment services; flip chip scale package products for smartphones, tablets, and other mobile consumer electronic devices; flip chip stacked chip scale packages that are used to stack memory digital baseband, and as applications processors in mobile devices; flip-chip ball grid array packages for various networking, storage, computing, automotive, and consumer applications; and memory products for system memory or platform data storage.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amkor Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amkor Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.