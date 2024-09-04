Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Invests $806,000 in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 6,503 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $806,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in R. Natixis Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 16.3% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 89,170 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,046,000 after buying an additional 12,469 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Ryder System by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,132 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Ryder System during the 2nd quarter valued at $892,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 28,071 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,478,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ryder System in the second quarter worth $199,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.47% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ryder System news, EVP Francisco Jr. Lopez sold 12,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.32, for a total value of $1,773,543.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,656,570.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Ryder System from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Vertical Research raised Ryder System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Ryder System from $126.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Ryder System from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on Ryder System in a report on Monday, July 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.86.

Ryder System Stock Down 4.0 %

Shares of NYSE R opened at $139.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.15 and a beta of 1.28. Ryder System, Inc. has a 12-month low of $91.31 and a 12-month high of $145.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $132.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.46.

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.13. Ryder System had a return on equity of 17.22% and a net margin of 4.06%. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.61 earnings per share. Ryder System’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ryder System, Inc. will post 12.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ryder System Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. This is a boost from Ryder System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Ryder System’s payout ratio is presently 42.19%.

Ryder System Company Profile

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full-service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers; access to diesel fuel; and fuel planning and tax reporting, cards, and monitoring services, and centralized billing, as well as sells used vehicles through its retail sales centers and www.ryder.com/used-trucks website, as well as digital and technology support services.

