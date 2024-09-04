Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Invests $899,000 in SM Energy (NYSE:SM)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 20,797 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $899,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in SM Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $2,992,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in SM Energy in the first quarter valued at about $5,614,000. Foundry Partners LLC raised its position in SM Energy by 1,733.5% in the first quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 102,307 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,100,000 after purchasing an additional 96,727 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in SM Energy by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,593,103 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $61,685,000 after purchasing an additional 64,781 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in SM Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $710,000. Institutional investors own 94.56% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SM. Truist Financial dropped their target price on SM Energy from $49.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Tudor Pickering upgraded SM Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on shares of SM Energy in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of SM Energy from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of SM Energy in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.22.

SM Energy Stock Down 6.0 %

Shares of NYSE SM opened at $42.90 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 4.20. SM Energy has a 12-month low of $34.13 and a 12-month high of $53.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.80.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The energy company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.28. SM Energy had a net margin of 33.18% and a return on equity of 21.01%. The company had revenue of $634.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $616.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. SM Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that SM Energy will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SM Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 19th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 19th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. SM Energy’s payout ratio is 11.29%.

SM Energy Profile

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. It has working interests in oil and gas producing wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was formerly known as St.

Further Reading

