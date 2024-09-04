Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 690 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65 shares during the quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LLY. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 72,745,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,592,709,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133,810 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 26,949,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,709,466,000 after purchasing an additional 89,720 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter valued at $5,992,890,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 6.0% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,031,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,248,210,000 after purchasing an additional 453,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,972,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,424,243,000 after buying an additional 335,560 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 139,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $852.29, for a total transaction of $118,885,932.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 97,869,320 shares in the company, valued at $83,413,042,742.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 876,900 shares of company stock worth $788,605,032 in the last ninety days. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE:LLY opened at $956.53 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $895.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $825.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.11. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $516.57 and a fifty-two week high of $972.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $909.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 140.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.41.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $1.28. The company had revenue of $11.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.83 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 18.86% and a return on equity of 67.52%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 16.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is 76.58%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on LLY. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,001.00 to $1,101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Barclays boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $913.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $994.00 to $1,015.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $725.00 to $1,025.00 in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $1,106.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $961.76.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

Further Reading

