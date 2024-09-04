Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Sells 45,413 Shares of CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA – Free Report) by 37.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,584 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,413 shares during the period. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.15% of CareDx worth $1,174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of CareDx by 4.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,300,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,537,000 after acquiring an additional 180,334 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG lifted its stake in CareDx by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 3,954,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,458,000 after purchasing an additional 13,994 shares during the last quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC lifted its stake in CareDx by 7.1% in the first quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 2,245,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,780,000 after purchasing an additional 149,485 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new stake in CareDx during the first quarter valued at about $13,025,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CareDx by 8.7% in the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,150,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,189,000 after buying an additional 92,363 shares during the period.

Get CareDx alerts:

CareDx Stock Down 4.3 %

NASDAQ:CDNA opened at $29.41 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.60 and a beta of 1.78. CareDx, Inc has a twelve month low of $4.80 and a twelve month high of $34.84.

Insider Buying and Selling at CareDx

CareDx ( NASDAQ:CDNA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.37. CareDx had a negative net margin of 53.73% and a negative return on equity of 53.65%. The firm had revenue of $92.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.20 million. On average, analysts expect that CareDx, Inc will post -0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Peter Maag sold 35,552 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.04, for a total value of $1,174,638.08. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 330,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,903,992.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Alexander L. Johnson sold 21,557 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.58, for a total value of $702,327.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 284,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,284,746.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter Maag sold 35,552 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.04, for a total transaction of $1,174,638.08. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 330,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,903,992.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 91,340 shares of company stock valued at $3,025,415. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CDNA shares. BTIG Research upgraded CareDx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on CareDx in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James downgraded shares of CareDx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. StockNews.com cut shares of CareDx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of CareDx from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.80.

Read Our Latest Analysis on CareDx

About CareDx

(Free Report)

CareDx, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of diagnostic solutions for transplant patients and caregivers in the United States and internationally. It also provides AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients; AlloSure Heart, a dd-cfDNA solution for heart transplant patients; and AlloSure Lung, a dd-cfDNA solution for lung transplant patients.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CareDx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareDx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.