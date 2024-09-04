Jaguar Mining (TSE:JAG) Sets New 52-Week High at $5.07

Jaguar Mining Inc. (TSE:JAG – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$5.07 and last traded at C$5.07, with a volume of 101348 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$4.74.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Ventum Financial upped their price target on shares of Jaguar Mining from C$2.75 to C$4.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 29th.

Get Jaguar Mining alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Jaguar Mining

Jaguar Mining Price Performance

The company has a market cap of C$410.00 million, a PE ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$3.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$2.93.

Jaguar Mining (TSE:JAG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C$0.23 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$61.27 million during the quarter. Jaguar Mining had a net margin of 21.25% and a return on equity of 12.92%. As a group, research analysts predict that Jaguar Mining Inc. will post 0.6633803 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Senior Officer Jonathan Victor Hill sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.80, for a total transaction of C$28,488.75. In other Jaguar Mining news, Senior Officer Jonathan Victor Hill sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.80, for a total transaction of C$28,488.75. Also, insider 2176423 Ontario Ltd. bought 54,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$2.46 per share, for a total transaction of C$134,916.75. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 896,900 shares of company stock worth $2,990,433 and sold 22,500 shares worth $94,601. Company insiders own 55.11% of the company’s stock.

About Jaguar Mining

(Get Free Report)

Jaguar Mining Inc, a junior gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold mineral properties in Brazil. The company’s principal assets include the Turmalina Gold Mine Complex and Caeté Gold Mine Complex with mineral claims covering an area of approximately 56,000 hectares located in the Iron Quadrangle in the state of Minas Gerais.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Jaguar Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jaguar Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.